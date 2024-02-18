Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 2006 MW UW "The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2006 "The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany" with mark MW UW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1168 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 120. Bidding took place December 22, 2022.
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 120 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 27, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
For the sale of 2 Zlote 2006 "The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
