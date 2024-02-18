Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 2006 MW UW "The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 2 Zlote 2006 MW UW "The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 2 Zlote 2006 MW UW "The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 8,15 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Mintage UNC 1,200,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 2006
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2006 "The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany" with mark MW UW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1168 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 120. Bidding took place December 22, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Russiancoin (9)
Poland 2 Zlote 2006 MW UW "The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany" at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
Poland 2 Zlote 2006 MW UW "The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany" at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 120 RUB
Poland 2 Zlote 2006 MW UW "The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany" at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 2006 MW UW "The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany" at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 2006 MW UW "The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany" at auction Russiancoin - May 27, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 27, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 2006 MW UW "The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany" at auction Russiancoin - April 8, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 2006 MW UW "The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany" at auction Russiancoin - October 15, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 15, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 2006 MW UW "The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany" at auction Russiancoin - September 3, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 3, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 2006 MW UW "The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany" at auction Russiancoin - April 30, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 2006 MW UW "The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany" at auction Russiancoin - April 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 2006 "The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2006 All Polish coins Polish brass coins Polish coins 2 Zlote Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search