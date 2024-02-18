2 Zlote 2006 MW UW "The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2006 "The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany" with mark MW UW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1168 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 120. Bidding took place December 22, 2022.

Сondition UNC (10)