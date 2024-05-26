Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "Aleksander Gierymski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "Aleksander Gierymski" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,8369 oz) 26,0295 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 66,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 2006
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2006 "Aleksander Gierymski" with mark MW NR. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 397559 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,700. Bidding took place July 4, 2024.

Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 135 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "Aleksander Gierymski" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "Aleksander Gierymski" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 85 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "Aleksander Gierymski" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "Aleksander Gierymski" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "Aleksander Gierymski" at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 9, 2023
Condition PF69 PCGS
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "Aleksander Gierymski" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "Aleksander Gierymski" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "Aleksander Gierymski" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "Aleksander Gierymski" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "Aleksander Gierymski" at auction MUNZE - September 8, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 20, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "Aleksander Gierymski" at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "Aleksander Gierymski" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "Aleksander Gierymski" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "Aleksander Gierymski" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "Aleksander Gierymski" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "Aleksander Gierymski" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "Aleksander Gierymski" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "Aleksander Gierymski" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "Aleksander Gierymski" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "Aleksander Gierymski" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "Aleksander Gierymski" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "Aleksander Gierymski" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "Aleksander Gierymski" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "Aleksander Gierymski" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "Aleksander Gierymski" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2006 "Aleksander Gierymski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

