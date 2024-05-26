Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "Aleksander Gierymski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2006 "Aleksander Gierymski" with mark MW NR. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 397559 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,700. Bidding took place July 4, 2024.
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 85 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 9, 2023
Condition PF69 PCGS
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 20, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2006 "Aleksander Gierymski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
