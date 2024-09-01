2 Grosze 2006 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze 2006 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 114 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 20. Bidding took place June 9, 2019.

Сondition XF (2)