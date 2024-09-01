Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Grosze 2006 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 2 Grosze 2006 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 2 Grosze 2006 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 2,13 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 105,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Grosze
  • Year 2006
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze 2006 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 114 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 20. Bidding took place June 9, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (2)
Poland 2 Grosze 2006 MW at auction COINSNET - January 21, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date January 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 2 Grosze 2006 MW at auction COINSNET - June 9, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date June 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 20 PLN

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Grosze 2006 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

