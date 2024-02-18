Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 2004 MW ET "Poland's Accession to the European Union" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 2 Zlote 2004 MW ET "Poland's Accession to the European Union" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 2 Zlote 2004 MW ET "Poland's Accession to the European Union" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 8,15 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Mintage UNC 1,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 2004
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2004 "Poland's Accession to the European Union" with mark MW ET. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 75 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 90. Bidding took place September 6, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland 2 Zlote 2004 MW ET "Poland's Accession to the European Union" at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
Poland 2 Zlote 2004 MW ET "Poland's Accession to the European Union" at auction WDA - MiM - November 11, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 2004 "Poland's Accession to the European Union", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search