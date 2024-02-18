Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 2004 MW ET "Poland's Accession to the European Union" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2004 "Poland's Accession to the European Union" with mark MW ET. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 75 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 90. Bidding took place September 6, 2022.
For the sale of 2 Zlote 2004 "Poland's Accession to the European Union", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
