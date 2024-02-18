2 Zlote 2004 MW ET "Poland's Accession to the European Union" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2004 "Poland's Accession to the European Union" with mark MW ET. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 75 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 90. Bidding took place September 6, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service NGC (1)