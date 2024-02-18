2 Zlote 2004 MW "Lublin Voivodeship" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2004 "Lublin Voivodeship" with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1002 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,050. Bidding took place October 24, 2020.

