2 Zlote 2004 MW "Lublin Voivodeship" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2004 "Lublin Voivodeship" with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1002 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,050. Bidding took place October 24, 2020.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
232 $
Price in auction currency 925 PLN
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
