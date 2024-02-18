Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 2004 MW "Lublin Voivodeship" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 2 Zlote 2004 MW "Lublin Voivodeship" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 2 Zlote 2004 MW "Lublin Voivodeship" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 8,15 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Mintage UNC 820,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 2004
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2004 "Lublin Voivodeship" with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1002 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,050. Bidding took place October 24, 2020.

Poland 2 Zlote 2004 MW "Lublin Voivodeship" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
232 $
Price in auction currency 925 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 2004 MW "Lublin Voivodeship" at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
Poland 2 Zlote 2004 MW "Lublin Voivodeship" at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 2004 MW "Lublin Voivodeship" at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 2004 MW "Lublin Voivodeship" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

