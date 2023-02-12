Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 2011 MW ET "Beatification of John Paul II" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2011 "Beatification of John Paul II" with mark MW ET. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2773 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 6. Bidding took place February 11, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Katz (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 2011 "Beatification of John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search