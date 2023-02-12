Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 2011 MW ET "Beatification of John Paul II" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 2 Zlote 2011 MW ET "Beatification of John Paul II" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 2 Zlote 2011 MW ET "Beatification of John Paul II" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 8,15 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Mintage UNC 1,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 2011
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2011 "Beatification of John Paul II" with mark MW ET. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2773 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 6. Bidding took place February 11, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
Poland 2 Zlote 2011 MW ET "Beatification of John Paul II" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 2011 MW ET "Beatification of John Paul II" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 63 CZK
Poland 2 Zlote 2011 MW ET "Beatification of John Paul II" at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 2011 "Beatification of John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2011 All Polish coins Polish brass coins Polish coins 2 Zlote Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search