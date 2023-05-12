Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 1999 MW "100 years of Ernest Malinowski's death" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 8,15 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 420,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1999
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1999 "100 years of Ernest Malinowski's death" with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 107 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 230. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coinhouse (2)
- Katz (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- WCN (4)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Seller WCN
Date September 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
