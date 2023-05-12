2 Zlote 1999 MW "100 years of Ernest Malinowski's death" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1999 "100 years of Ernest Malinowski's death" with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 107 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 230. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

