2 Zlote 2004 MW "Lower Silesian Voivodeship" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2004 "Lower Silesian Voivodeship" with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 551 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place April 14, 2018.

