2 Zlote 2004 MW "Lower Silesian Voivodeship" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2004 "Lower Silesian Voivodeship" with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 551 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place April 14, 2018.
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
For the sale of 2 Zlote 2004 "Lower Silesian Voivodeship", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
