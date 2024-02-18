2 Zlote 1997 MW NR "200th anniversary of the birth of Paweł Edmund Strzelecki" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1997 "200th anniversary of the birth of Paweł Edmund Strzelecki" with mark MW NR. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1989 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place May 26, 2018.

