2 Zlote 1997 MW NR "200th anniversary of the birth of Paweł Edmund Strzelecki" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 8,15 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 420,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1997
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1997 "200th anniversary of the birth of Paweł Edmund Strzelecki" with mark MW NR. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1989 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place May 26, 2018.
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 3 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS65 GCN
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 20, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Karbownik
Date October 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 27, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 1997 "200th anniversary of the birth of Paweł Edmund Strzelecki", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
