Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1997 MW NR "200th anniversary of the birth of Paweł Edmund Strzelecki" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 2 Zlote 1997 MW NR "200th anniversary of the birth of Paweł Edmund Strzelecki" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 2 Zlote 1997 MW NR "200th anniversary of the birth of Paweł Edmund Strzelecki" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 8,15 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 420,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1997
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1997 "200th anniversary of the birth of Paweł Edmund Strzelecki" with mark MW NR. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1989 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place May 26, 2018.

Poland 2 Zlote 1997 MW NR "200th anniversary of the birth of Paweł Edmund Strzelecki" at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 3 EUR
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 24 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1997 MW NR "200th anniversary of the birth of Paweł Edmund Strzelecki" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS65 GCN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS65 GCN
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1997 MW NR "200th anniversary of the birth of Paweł Edmund Strzelecki" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1997 MW NR "200th anniversary of the birth of Paweł Edmund Strzelecki" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition AU
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 20, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1997 MW NR "200th anniversary of the birth of Paweł Edmund Strzelecki" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1997 MW NR "200th anniversary of the birth of Paweł Edmund Strzelecki" at auction Coinhouse - May 12, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1997 MW NR "200th anniversary of the birth of Paweł Edmund Strzelecki" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition AU
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1997 MW NR "200th anniversary of the birth of Paweł Edmund Strzelecki" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1997 MW NR "200th anniversary of the birth of Paweł Edmund Strzelecki" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1997 MW NR "200th anniversary of the birth of Paweł Edmund Strzelecki" at auction Karbownik - October 25, 2022
Seller Karbownik
Date October 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Seller Karbownik
Date October 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1997 MW NR "200th anniversary of the birth of Paweł Edmund Strzelecki" at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1997 MW NR "200th anniversary of the birth of Paweł Edmund Strzelecki" at auction Coinhouse - August 27, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 27, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1997 MW NR "200th anniversary of the birth of Paweł Edmund Strzelecki" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 4, 2020
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS68 NGC
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1997 MW NR "200th anniversary of the birth of Paweł Edmund Strzelecki" at auction Stary Sklep - October 20, 2018
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 20, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 20, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1997 "200th anniversary of the birth of Paweł Edmund Strzelecki", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

