Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 2001 MW ET "John III Sobieski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 2 Zlote 2001 MW ET "John III Sobieski" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 2 Zlote 2001 MW ET "John III Sobieski" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 8,15 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Mintage UNC 500,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 2001
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2001 "John III Sobieski" with mark MW ET. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 113 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 160. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • WCN (7)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 2 Zlote 2001 MW ET "John III Sobieski" at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
Seller WCN
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 26 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 2 Zlote 2001 MW ET "John III Sobieski" at auction Coinhouse - May 12, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WCN
Date December 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WCN
Date October 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WCN
Date September 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WCN
Date September 1, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WCN
Date August 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 2 Zlote 2001 MW ET "John III Sobieski" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 2001 "John III Sobieski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
