Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1999 MW "Poland's accession to NATO" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 2 Zlote 1999 MW "Poland's accession to NATO" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 2 Zlote 1999 MW "Poland's accession to NATO" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 8,15 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Mintage UNC 400,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1999
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1999 "Poland's accession to NATO" with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 516 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 200. Bidding took place November 12, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
Poland 2 Zlote 1999 MW "Poland's accession to NATO" at auction Coinhouse - May 12, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Poland 2 Zlote 1999 MW "Poland's accession to NATO" at auction Coinhouse - May 13, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Poland 2 Zlote 1999 MW "Poland's accession to NATO" at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Poland 2 Zlote 1999 MW "Poland's accession to NATO" at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1999 MW "Poland's accession to NATO" at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Poland 2 Zlote 1999 MW "Poland's accession to NATO" at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1999 "Poland's accession to NATO", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

