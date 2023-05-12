Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 1999 MW "Poland's accession to NATO" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 8,15 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Mintage UNC 400,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1999
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1999 "Poland's accession to NATO" with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 516 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 200. Bidding took place November 12, 2017.
