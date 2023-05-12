Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 1999 MW ET "500th anniversary of birth of Jan Laski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 8,15 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Mintage UNC 420,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1999
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1999 "500th anniversary of birth of Jan Laski" with mark MW ET. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 188 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 220. Bidding took place March 23, 2024.
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
For the sale of 2 Zlote 1999 "500th anniversary of birth of Jan Laski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
