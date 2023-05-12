2 Zlote 1999 MW ET "500th anniversary of birth of Jan Laski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1999 "500th anniversary of birth of Jan Laski" with mark MW ET. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 188 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 220. Bidding took place March 23, 2024.

