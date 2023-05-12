Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1999 MW ET "500th anniversary of birth of Jan Laski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 2 Zlote 1999 MW ET "500th anniversary of birth of Jan Laski" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 2 Zlote 1999 MW ET "500th anniversary of birth of Jan Laski" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 8,15 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Mintage UNC 420,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1999
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1999 "500th anniversary of birth of Jan Laski" with mark MW ET. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 188 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 220. Bidding took place March 23, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
Poland 2 Zlote 1999 MW ET "500th anniversary of birth of Jan Laski" at auction Coinhouse - May 12, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Poland 2 Zlote 1999 MW ET "500th anniversary of birth of Jan Laski" at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Poland 2 Zlote 1999 MW ET "500th anniversary of birth of Jan Laski" at auction Coinhouse - May 13, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1999 MW ET "500th anniversary of birth of Jan Laski" at auction Stary Sklep - October 20, 2018
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 20, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1999 "500th anniversary of birth of Jan Laski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

