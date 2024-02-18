Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 2004 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2004 "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" with mark MW ET. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2546 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,550. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.
For the sale of 2 Zlote 2004 "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
