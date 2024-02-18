2 Zlote 2004 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2004 "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" with mark MW ET. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2546 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,550. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1)