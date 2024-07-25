2 Zlote 1999 MW ET "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1999 "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death" with mark MW ET. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 515 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 240. Bidding took place November 12, 2017.

