Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 1999 MW ET "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 8,15 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 420,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1999
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1999 "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death" with mark MW ET. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 515 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 240. Bidding took place November 12, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coinhouse (2)
- Marciniak (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- WCN (4)
- Wójcicki (4)
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 20 PLN
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 1999 "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search