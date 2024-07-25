Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1999 MW ET "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 2 Zlote 1999 MW ET "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 2 Zlote 1999 MW ET "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 8,15 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 420,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1999
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1999 "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death" with mark MW ET. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 515 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 240. Bidding took place November 12, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • WCN (4)
  • Wójcicki (4)
Poland 2 Zlote 1999 MW ET "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death" at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1999 MW ET "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1999 MW ET "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1999 MW ET "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 20 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 20 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1999 MW ET "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1999 MW ET "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1999 MW ET "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death" at auction Coinhouse - May 12, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1999 MW ET "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1999 MW ET "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1999 MW ET "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1999 MW ET "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1999 MW ET "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death" at auction Coinhouse - May 13, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1999 MW ET "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death" at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Poland 2 Zlote 1999 MW ET "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death" at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1999 "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

