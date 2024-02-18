2 Zlote 2001 MW AN "Swallowtail butterfly" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2001 "Swallowtail butterfly" with mark MW AN. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 114 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 130. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

