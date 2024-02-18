Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 2001 MW AN "Swallowtail butterfly" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 8,15 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Mintage UNC 600,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 2001
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2001 "Swallowtail butterfly" with mark MW AN. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 114 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 130. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 2 EUR
Seller WCN
Date July 20, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 34 PLN
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 2001 "Swallowtail butterfly", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
