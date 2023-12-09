2 Zlote 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1997 "Stephen Bathory" with mark MW ET. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2119 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,375. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.

