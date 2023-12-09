Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 2 Zlote 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 2 Zlote 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 8,15 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 315,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1997
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (64)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1997 "Stephen Bathory" with mark MW ET. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2119 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,375. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.

Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 105 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 95 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" at auction NumisCorner - June 16, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS65 GENI
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1997 "Stephen Bathory", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

