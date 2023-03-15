2 Zlote 2001 MW RK "Christmas Caroling" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2001 "Christmas Caroling" with mark MW RK. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 367759 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 75. Bidding took place May 4, 2023.

Сondition UNC (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service NGC (1)