Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 2001 MW RK "Christmas Caroling" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 2 Zlote 2001 MW RK "Christmas Caroling" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 2 Zlote 2001 MW RK "Christmas Caroling" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 8,15 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Mintage UNC 600,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 2001
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2001 "Christmas Caroling" with mark MW RK. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 367759 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 75. Bidding took place May 4, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland 2 Zlote 2001 MW RK "Christmas Caroling" at auction Numis Poland - March 15, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 15, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller WCN
Date September 1, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 2001 "Christmas Caroling", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

