Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 2012 MW "Polish Olympic Team - London 2012" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2012 "Polish Olympic Team - London 2012" with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 176 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 130. Bidding took place May 13, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- MUNZE (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 2012 "Polish Olympic Team - London 2012", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search