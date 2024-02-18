2 Zlote 2007 MW NR "Ignacy Domeyko" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2007 "Ignacy Domeyko" with mark MW NR. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 866 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 1. Bidding took place February 18, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1)