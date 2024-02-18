Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 2007 MW RK "750th Anniversary of the granting municipal rights to Krakow" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2007 "750th Anniversary of the granting municipal rights to Krakow" with mark MW RK. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 173 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 140. Bidding took place May 13, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Frühwald (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 2007 "750th Anniversary of the granting municipal rights to Krakow", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search