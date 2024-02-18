Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 2007 MW RK "750th Anniversary of the granting municipal rights to Krakow" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 2 Zlote 2007 MW RK "750th Anniversary of the granting municipal rights to Krakow" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 2 Zlote 2007 MW RK "750th Anniversary of the granting municipal rights to Krakow" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 8,15 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Mintage UNC 900,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 2007
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2007 "750th Anniversary of the granting municipal rights to Krakow" with mark MW RK. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 173 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 140. Bidding took place May 13, 2020.

Poland 2 Zlote 2007 MW RK "750th Anniversary of the granting municipal rights to Krakow" at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
Poland 2 Zlote 2007 MW RK "750th Anniversary of the granting municipal rights to Krakow" at auction Niemczyk - September 18, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 2007 MW RK "750th Anniversary of the granting municipal rights to Krakow" at auction Niemczyk - September 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 18, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
