2 Zlote 2011 MW "European Badge" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2011 "European Badge" with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 809 sold at the The Coinhouse Auctions auction for EUR 2. Bidding took place August 19, 2022.
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 150 RUB
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
