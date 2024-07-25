Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 2011 MW "European Badge" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 2 Zlote 2011 MW "European Badge" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 2 Zlote 2011 MW "European Badge" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 8,15 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Mintage UNC 1,500,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 2011
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2011 "European Badge" with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 809 sold at the The Coinhouse Auctions auction for EUR 2. Bidding took place August 19, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
Poland 2 Zlote 2011 MW "European Badge" at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 150 RUB
Poland 2 Zlote 2011 MW "European Badge" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 2011 MW "European Badge" at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
Poland 2 Zlote 2011 MW "European Badge" at auction Coinhouse - August 19, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 2011 MW "European Badge" at auction Coinhouse - October 29, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 2011 "European Badge", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2011 All Polish coins Polish brass coins Polish coins 2 Zlote Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search