Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 2001 MW AN "15 Years of the Constitutional Court" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 2 Zlote 2001 MW AN "15 Years of the Constitutional Court" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 2 Zlote 2001 MW AN "15 Years of the Constitutional Court" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 8,15 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Mintage UNC 500,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 2001
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2001 "15 Years of the Constitutional Court" with mark MW AN. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 15725 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 6. Bidding took place November 25, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (2)
Poland 2 Zlote 2001 MW AN "15 Years of the Constitutional Court" at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 2001 MW AN "15 Years of the Constitutional Court" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 2001 "15 Years of the Constitutional Court", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

