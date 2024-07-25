2 Zlote 2001 MW AN "15 Years of the Constitutional Court" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2001 "15 Years of the Constitutional Court" with mark MW AN. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 15725 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 6. Bidding took place November 25, 2020.

Сondition UNC (2)