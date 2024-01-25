Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1999 MW NR "150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 2 Zlote 1999 MW NR "150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 2 Zlote 1999 MW NR "150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 8,15 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Mintage UNC 420,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1999
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1999 "150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death" with mark MW NR. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 108 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 260. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • WCN (5)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 2 Zlote 1999 MW NR "150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death" at auction Numis Poland - January 25, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1999 MW NR "150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death" at auction Numis Poland - January 25, 2024
Seller Numis Poland
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1999 MW NR "150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death" at auction Coinhouse - May 12, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Seller WCN
Date December 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 1, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1999 MW NR "150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1999 MW NR "150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1999 MW NR "150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death" at auction Coinhouse - May 13, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1999 MW NR "150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death" at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Poland 2 Zlote 1999 MW NR "150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death" at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1999 MW NR "150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death" at auction Katz - November 22, 2015
Seller Katz
Date November 22, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1999 "150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 1999 All Polish coins Polish brass coins Polish coins 2 Zlote Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search