2 Zlote 1999 MW NR "150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1999 "150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death" with mark MW NR. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 108 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 260. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition UNC (11) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS64 (1) Service NGC (2)