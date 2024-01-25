Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 1999 MW NR "150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 8,15 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Mintage UNC 420,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1999
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1999 "150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death" with mark MW NR. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 108 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 260. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.
Seller Numis Poland
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller WCN
Date September 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 1999 "150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
