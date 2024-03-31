Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1999 MW NR "Wolf" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 2 Zlote 1999 MW NR "Wolf" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 2 Zlote 1999 MW NR "Wolf" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 8,15 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 420,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1999
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1999 "Wolf" with mark MW NR. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 41 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 360. Bidding took place April 6, 2022.

Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 42 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1999 MW NR "Wolf" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1999 MW NR "Wolf" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1999 MW NR "Wolf" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS65 GCN
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1999 MW NR "Wolf" at auction Coinhouse - May 12, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1999 "Wolf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

