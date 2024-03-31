Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 1999 MW NR "Wolf" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 8,15 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 420,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1999
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (45)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1999 "Wolf" with mark MW NR. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 41 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 360. Bidding took place April 6, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coinhouse (4)
- Karbownik (1)
- Katz (1)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Numis Poland (2)
- WCN (26)
- Wójcicki (8)
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS65 GCN
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
123
