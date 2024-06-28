Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 2009 MW UW "90th Anniversary - Establishment of the Supreme Chamber of Control" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 2 Zlote 2009 MW UW "90th Anniversary - Establishment of the Supreme Chamber of Control" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 2 Zlote 2009 MW UW "90th Anniversary - Establishment of the Supreme Chamber of Control" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 8,15 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Mintage UNC 1,200,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 2009
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2009 "90th Anniversary - Establishment of the Supreme Chamber of Control" with mark MW UW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2421 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 16. Bidding took place April 28, 2020.

Poland 2 Zlote 2009 MW UW "90th Anniversary - Establishment of the Supreme Chamber of Control" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 2009 "90th Anniversary - Establishment of the Supreme Chamber of Control", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

