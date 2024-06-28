2 Zlote 2009 MW UW "90th Anniversary - Establishment of the Supreme Chamber of Control" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2009 "90th Anniversary - Establishment of the Supreme Chamber of Control" with mark MW UW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2421 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 16. Bidding took place April 28, 2020.

