2 Zlote 2004 MW "Podlaskie Voivodeship" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2004 "Podlaskie Voivodeship" with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 90. Bidding took place September 6, 2022.

