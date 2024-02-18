2 Zlote 2004 MW RK "General Stanislaw Sosabowski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2004 "General Stanislaw Sosabowski" with mark MW RK. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2442 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 120. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1)