Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 1997 MW NR "Pieskowa Skala Castle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 8,15 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 315,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1997
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (64)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1997 "Pieskowa Skala Castle" with mark MW NR. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2121 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,000. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (3)
- Coinhouse (5)
- COINSNET (4)
- Karbownik (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (11)
- Numis Poland (1)
- WCN (35)
- Wójcicki (3)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 1997 "Pieskowa Skala Castle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search