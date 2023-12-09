Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1997 MW NR "Pieskowa Skala Castle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 2 Zlote 1997 MW NR "Pieskowa Skala Castle" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 2 Zlote 1997 MW NR "Pieskowa Skala Castle" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 8,15 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 315,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1997
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (64)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1997 "Pieskowa Skala Castle" with mark MW NR. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2121 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,000. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.

Poland 2 Zlote 1997 MW NR "Pieskowa Skala Castle" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1997 MW NR "Pieskowa Skala Castle" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1997 MW NR "Pieskowa Skala Castle" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1997 MW NR "Pieskowa Skala Castle" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1997 MW NR "Pieskowa Skala Castle" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1997 MW NR "Pieskowa Skala Castle" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1997 "Pieskowa Skala Castle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search