2 Zlote 1997 MW NR "Pieskowa Skala Castle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1997 "Pieskowa Skala Castle" with mark MW NR. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2121 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,000. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.

Сondition UNC (64) Condition (slab) MS69 (3) MS68 (2) MS67 (6) MS66 (2) MS65 (1) Service NGC (9) PCGS (5)

Seller All companies

Cieszyńskie CN (3)

Coinhouse (5)

COINSNET (4)

Karbownik (1)

Marciniak (1)

Niemczyk (11)

Numis Poland (1)

WCN (35)

Wójcicki (3)