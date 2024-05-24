2 Zlote 1997 MW "Stag Beetle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1997 "Stag Beetle" with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3912 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.

