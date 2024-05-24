Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1997 MW "Stag Beetle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 2 Zlote 1997 MW "Stag Beetle" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 2 Zlote 1997 MW "Stag Beetle" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 8,15 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 315,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1997
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (69)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1997 "Stag Beetle" with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3912 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.

Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 145 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Search