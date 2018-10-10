Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 2007 MW NR "Slupsk" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 2 Zlote 2007 MW NR "Slupsk" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 2 Zlote 2007 MW NR "Slupsk" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 8,15 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Mintage UNC 1,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 2007
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2007 "Slupsk" with mark MW NR. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3031 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,025. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
Poland 2 Zlote 2007 MW NR "Slupsk" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 2 Zlote 2007 MW NR "Slupsk" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 2007 "Slupsk", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2007 All Polish coins Polish brass coins Polish coins 2 Zlote Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search