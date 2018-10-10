2 Zlote 2007 MW NR "Slupsk" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2007 "Slupsk" with mark MW NR. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3031 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,025. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) Service NGC (1)