2 Zlote 2004 MW RK "Stanislaw Wyspianski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2004 "Stanislaw Wyspianski" with mark MW RK. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2445 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 130. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.
