2 Zlote 2001 MW "Amber Route" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 8,15 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Mintage UNC 500,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 2001
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2001 "Amber Route" with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 45 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 170. Bidding took place September 6, 2022.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 2001 "Amber Route", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
