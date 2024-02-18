Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 2004 MW AN "Lesser Poland Voivodeship" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2004 "Lesser Poland Voivodeship" with mark MW AN. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2451 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 130. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Frühwald (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 2004 "Lesser Poland Voivodeship", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search