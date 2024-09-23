2 Zlote 2007 MW AN "Medieval Town of Torun" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2007 "Medieval Town of Torun" with mark MW AN. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1580 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 110. Bidding took place December 4, 2021.

Сondition XF (1)