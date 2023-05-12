2 Zlote 1999 MW RK "Potocki Palace in Radzyn Podlaski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1999 "Potocki Palace in Radzyn Podlaski" with mark MW RK. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1994 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 130. Bidding took place May 26, 2018.

