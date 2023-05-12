Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1999 MW RK "Potocki Palace in Radzyn Podlaski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 2 Zlote 1999 MW RK "Potocki Palace in Radzyn Podlaski" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 2 Zlote 1999 MW RK "Potocki Palace in Radzyn Podlaski" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 8,15 g
  • Diameter 26,8 mm
  • Mintage UNC 450,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1999
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1999 "Potocki Palace in Radzyn Podlaski" with mark MW RK. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1994 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 130. Bidding took place May 26, 2018.

Poland 2 Zlote 1999 MW RK "Potocki Palace in Radzyn Podlaski" at auction Coinhouse - May 12, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Seller WCN
Date October 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 26 PLN
Seller WCN
Date September 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1999 MW RK "Potocki Palace in Radzyn Podlaski" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1999 MW RK "Potocki Palace in Radzyn Podlaski" at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1999 MW RK "Potocki Palace in Radzyn Podlaski" at auction Coinhouse - May 13, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1999 MW RK "Potocki Palace in Radzyn Podlaski" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 4, 2020
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1999 MW RK "Potocki Palace in Radzyn Podlaski" at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1999 MW RK "Potocki Palace in Radzyn Podlaski" at auction Stary Sklep - October 20, 2018
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 20, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1999 MW RK "Potocki Palace in Radzyn Podlaski" at auction Stary Sklep - October 20, 2018
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 20, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1999 MW RK "Potocki Palace in Radzyn Podlaski" at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1999 MW RK "Potocki Palace in Radzyn Podlaski" at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1999 "Potocki Palace in Radzyn Podlaski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

