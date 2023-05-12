Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 1999 MW RK "Potocki Palace in Radzyn Podlaski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 8,15 g
- Diameter 26,8 mm
- Mintage UNC 450,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1999
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1999 "Potocki Palace in Radzyn Podlaski" with mark MW RK. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1994 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 130. Bidding took place May 26, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Coinhouse (2)
- COINSNET (1)
- Katz (1)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Stary Sklep (2)
- WCN (2)
Seller WCN
Date September 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 20, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 20, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 1999 "Potocki Palace in Radzyn Podlaski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search