2 Zlote 2001 MW ET "Michal Siedlecki" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2001 "Michal Siedlecki" with mark MW ET. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 374 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place October 7, 2017.

Сondition UNC (4) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service PCGS (1)