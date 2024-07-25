Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 2001 MW ET "Michal Siedlecki" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 8,15 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Mintage UNC 600,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 2001
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2001 "Michal Siedlecki" with mark MW ET. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 374 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place October 7, 2017.
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
