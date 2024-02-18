2 Zlote 2004 MW "Silesian Voivodeship" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2004 "Silesian Voivodeship" with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 397548 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 135. Bidding took place July 18, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1)