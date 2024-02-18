Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 2004 MW "Silesian Voivodeship" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2004 "Silesian Voivodeship" with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 397548 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 135. Bidding took place July 18, 2024.
For the sale of 2 Zlote 2004 "Silesian Voivodeship", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
