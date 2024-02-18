Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 2004 MW "Harbour porpoise" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2004 "Harbour porpoise" with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2444 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 300. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 2 EUR
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
For the sale of 2 Zlote 2004 "Harbour porpoise", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
