2 Zlote 2007 MW AN "Kwidzyn" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2007 "Kwidzyn" with mark MW AN. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 362420 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 70. Bidding took place February 23, 2023.

