2 Zlote 2004 MW NR "100th Anniversary of Fine Arts Academy" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2004 "100th Anniversary of Fine Arts Academy" with mark MW NR. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 563 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 170. Bidding took place April 8, 2020.
For the sale of 2 Zlote 2004 "100th Anniversary of Fine Arts Academy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
