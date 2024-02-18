2 Zlote 1999 MW ET "Wladyslaw IV" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1999 "Wladyslaw IV" with mark MW ET. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 677 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 220. Bidding took place May 6, 2016.

Сondition UNC (12) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) Service NGC (1)