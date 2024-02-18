Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1999 MW ET "Wladyslaw IV" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 2 Zlote 1999 MW ET "Wladyslaw IV" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 2 Zlote 1999 MW ET "Wladyslaw IV" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 8,15 g
  • Diameter 26,8 mm
  • Mintage UNC 500,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1999
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1999 "Wladyslaw IV" with mark MW ET. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 677 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 220. Bidding took place May 6, 2016.

Poland 2 Zlote 1999 MW ET "Wladyslaw IV" at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
Seller WCN
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1999 MW ET "Wladyslaw IV" at auction Coinhouse - May 12, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 1, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1999 MW ET "Wladyslaw IV" at auction Coinhouse - May 13, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1999 MW ET "Wladyslaw IV" at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1999 MW ET "Wladyslaw IV" at auction Katz - November 22, 2015
Seller Katz
Date November 22, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1999 "Wladyslaw IV", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

