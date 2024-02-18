Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 1999 MW ET "Wladyslaw IV" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 8,15 g
- Diameter 26,8 mm
- Mintage UNC 500,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1999
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1999 "Wladyslaw IV" with mark MW ET. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 677 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 220. Bidding took place May 6, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 1999 "Wladyslaw IV", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
