2 Zlote 2004 MW AN "15 Years of the Senate" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2004 "15 Years of the Senate" with mark MW AN. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2435 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 140. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.
