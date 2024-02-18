2 Zlote 2004 MW UW "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2004 "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004" with mark MW UW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 210100 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 120. Bidding took place December 28, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1)