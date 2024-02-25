Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2012 "UEFA European Football Championship" with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8742 sold at the Heritage Auctions Europe auction for EUR 18. Bidding took place May 17, 2019.
For the sale of 2 Zlote 2012 "UEFA European Football Championship", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
