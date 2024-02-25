Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 2 Zlote 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 2 Zlote 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 8,15 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Mintage UNC 1,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 2012
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2012 "UEFA European Football Championship" with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8742 sold at the Heritage Auctions Europe auction for EUR 18. Bidding took place May 17, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
Poland 2 Zlote 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" at auction MUNZE - September 8, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date September 8, 2023
Condition MS67 CGC
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 2012 "UEFA European Football Championship", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

