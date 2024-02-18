Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 2004 MW "85 Years of the Police" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2004 "85 Years of the Police" with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 80 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 85. Bidding took place September 6, 2022.
For the sale of 2 Zlote 2004 "85 Years of the Police", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
