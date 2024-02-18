2 Zlote 2004 MW "85 Years of the Police" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2004 "85 Years of the Police" with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 80 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 85. Bidding took place September 6, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1)