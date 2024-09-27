Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 2009 MW NR "Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 2 Zlote 2009 MW NR "Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 2 Zlote 2009 MW NR "Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 8,15 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Mintage UNC 1,400,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 2009
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
