Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2007 MW "History of the Polish Zloty - Nike" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 57,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 2007
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2007 "History of the Polish Zloty - Nike" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2530 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2007 "History of the Polish Zloty - Nike", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
