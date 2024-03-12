Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2007 MW "History of the Polish Zloty - Nike" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2007 MW "History of the Polish Zloty - Nike" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2007 MW "History of the Polish Zloty - Nike" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 57,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2007
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2007 "History of the Polish Zloty - Nike" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2530 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.

Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 85 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW "History of the Polish Zloty - Nike" at auction Klondike Auction - March 12, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date March 12, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW "History of the Polish Zloty - Nike" at auction Heritage - November 26, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 26, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW "History of the Polish Zloty - Nike" at auction Klondike Auction - November 10, 2023
Seller Klondike Auction
Date November 10, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW "History of the Polish Zloty - Nike" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW "History of the Polish Zloty - Nike" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW "History of the Polish Zloty - Nike" at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW "History of the Polish Zloty - Nike" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW "History of the Polish Zloty - Nike" at auction Numis Poland - December 7, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date December 7, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW "History of the Polish Zloty - Nike" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW "History of the Polish Zloty - Nike" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW "History of the Polish Zloty - Nike" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW "History of the Polish Zloty - Nike" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW "History of the Polish Zloty - Nike" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW "History of the Polish Zloty - Nike" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2007 "History of the Polish Zloty - Nike", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

