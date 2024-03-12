10 Zlotych 2007 MW "History of the Polish Zloty - Nike" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2007 "History of the Polish Zloty - Nike" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2530 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.

