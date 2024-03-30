Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2007 MW ET "75 years of Breaking Enigma Codes" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2007 MW ET "75 years of Breaking Enigma Codes" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2007 MW ET "75 years of Breaking Enigma Codes" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Strefa kolekcjonera monety-gdynia-pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 55,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2007
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2007 "75 years of Breaking Enigma Codes" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 517 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 200. Bidding took place January 27, 2023.

Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 75 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW ET "75 years of Breaking Enigma Codes" at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW ET "75 years of Breaking Enigma Codes" at auction Heritage - November 26, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 26, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW ET "75 years of Breaking Enigma Codes" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW ET "75 years of Breaking Enigma Codes" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date July 20, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW ET "75 years of Breaking Enigma Codes" at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW ET "75 years of Breaking Enigma Codes" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW ET "75 years of Breaking Enigma Codes" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW ET "75 years of Breaking Enigma Codes" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW ET "75 years of Breaking Enigma Codes" at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW ET "75 years of Breaking Enigma Codes" at auction Tauler & Fau - November 12, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 12, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2007 "75 years of Breaking Enigma Codes", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

