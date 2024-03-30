Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2007 MW ET "75 years of Breaking Enigma Codes" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 55,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 2007
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2007 "75 years of Breaking Enigma Codes" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 517 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 200. Bidding took place January 27, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- WCN (6)
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 26, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date July 20, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2007 "75 years of Breaking Enigma Codes", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
