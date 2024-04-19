Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "Grey seal" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "Grey seal" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "Grey seal" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Stare Monety

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 58,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 2007
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2007 "Grey seal" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98305 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 186. Bidding took place March 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Numis Poland (3)
  • Stare Monety (4)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WCN (8)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (15)
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "Grey seal" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "Grey seal" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "Grey seal" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "Grey seal" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "Grey seal" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "Grey seal" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "Grey seal" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "Grey seal" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "Grey seal" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "Grey seal" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "Grey seal" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "Grey seal" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "Grey seal" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "Grey seal" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "Grey seal" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "Grey seal" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "Grey seal" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "Grey seal" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "Grey seal" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "Grey seal" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "Grey seal" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "Grey seal" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "Grey seal" at auction Numis Poland - March 15, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "Grey seal" at auction Numis Poland - March 15, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 15, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "Grey seal" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "Grey seal" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "Grey seal" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "Grey seal" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2007 "Grey seal", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2007 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 20 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search