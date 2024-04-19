Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "Grey seal" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 58,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 2007
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2007 "Grey seal" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98305 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 186. Bidding took place March 13, 2022.
