Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2007 MW NR "Ignacy Domeyko" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2007 MW NR "Ignacy Domeyko" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2007 MW NR "Ignacy Domeyko" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Stare Monety

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 55,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2007
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2007 "Ignacy Domeyko" with mark MW NR. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 127 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 390. Bidding took place September 6, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • WCN (6)
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW NR "Ignacy Domeyko" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 20, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW NR "Ignacy Domeyko" at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW NR "Ignacy Domeyko" at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW NR "Ignacy Domeyko" at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW NR "Ignacy Domeyko" at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW NR "Ignacy Domeyko" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW NR "Ignacy Domeyko" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW NR "Ignacy Domeyko" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW NR "Ignacy Domeyko" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW NR "Ignacy Domeyko" at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW NR "Ignacy Domeyko" at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW NR "Ignacy Domeyko" at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW NR "Ignacy Domeyko" at auction Stare Monety - December 4, 2020
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW NR "Ignacy Domeyko" at auction Stare Monety - December 4, 2020
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 4, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2007 "Ignacy Domeyko", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2007 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 10 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search